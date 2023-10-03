Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded at KeyCorp

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Get Westlake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WLK

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $122.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average of $120.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake has a 12 month low of $85.37 and a 12 month high of $138.39.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Westlake by 89.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Westlake by 113.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.