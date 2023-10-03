Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $184.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.96. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $223.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.77, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

