Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. Getty Images has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $8.22.

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 47,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $309,848.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,019,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Getty Images news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $108,954.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,716.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 47,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $309,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 469,638 shares of company stock worth $3,006,585. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

