Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEAK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 3.0 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

