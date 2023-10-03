CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

CDW opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 25.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CDW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in CDW by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,192,000 after acquiring an additional 203,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

