UBS Group Begins Coverage on PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

PJT Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

PJT stock opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.24.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.57 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $796,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,437,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 31.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 98,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

