nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

nVent Electric stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,767,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 152,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

