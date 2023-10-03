Syscoin (SYS) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $65.11 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,551.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.66 or 0.00873490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00146771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015359 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 747,394,570 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

