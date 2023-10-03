Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Handelsbanken raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

HXGBY stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

