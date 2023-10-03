GXChain (GXC) Trading 0% Higher This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. GXChain has a market capitalization of $23.09 million and $3,039.05 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001682 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001569 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

