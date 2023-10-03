KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNYJY. Bank of America cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

