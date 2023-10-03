Trex (NYSE:TREX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TREX. StockNews.com began coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 175.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Trex in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile



Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

