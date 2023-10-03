Manchester & London Plans Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:MNL)

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Manchester & London Stock Up 0.9 %

LON MNL opened at GBX 434 ($5.25) on Tuesday. Manchester & London has a twelve month low of GBX 318 ($3.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 493.45 ($5.96). The stock has a market cap of £174.42 million, a P/E ratio of -259.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 437.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 422.31.

About Manchester & London

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

