Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 43.4% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

