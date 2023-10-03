Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 43.4% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.
Several research analysts have commented on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
