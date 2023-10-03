Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0213 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Performance
Shares of Grupo Nutresa S. A. stock opened at C$9.41 on Tuesday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$16.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.42.
About Grupo Nutresa S. A.
