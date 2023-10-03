Short Interest in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Declines By 11.5%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,400 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 928,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

HCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 125.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

