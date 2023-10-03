Short Interest in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Declines By 11.5%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,400 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 928,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on HUTCHMED
Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HUTCHMED
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 5 Economic Trends That Will Drive The Market In Q4
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- This Is One of the Top-Rated and Most-Upgraded Stocks
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Drone Stocks That Can Lift Your Portfolio Higher
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.