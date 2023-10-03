First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at First Business Financial Services

In related news, insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $210,205.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $246.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.35 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 20.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FBIZ shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

