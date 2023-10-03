Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Short Interest Down 11.7% in September

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

Tritium DCFC stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

