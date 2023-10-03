Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Short Interest Down 11.7% in September

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2023

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

Tritium DCFC stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000.

About Tritium DCFC

(Get Free Report)

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.