Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Update

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 632,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DECK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $517.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $535.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.16. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $312.71 and a 52-week high of $568.47. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.