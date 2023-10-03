Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Decreases By 11.4%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.3 days.

Altus Group Stock Performance

ASGTF stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $42.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASGTF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

