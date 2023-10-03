Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BCX opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
Further Reading
