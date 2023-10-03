Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth $126,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,474,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

