Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Down 11.4% in September

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,700 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 966,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,222. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,340,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $89,998 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2,129.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 98,908 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after acquiring an additional 313,331 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $256.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.93.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Articles

