Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in September

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,738,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 1,963,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,383.0 days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
FGETF stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $14.00.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flight Centre Travel Group
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 5 Economic Trends That Will Drive The Market In Q4
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- This Is One of the Top-Rated and Most-Upgraded Stocks
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Drone Stocks That Can Lift Your Portfolio Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.