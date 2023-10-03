Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Living Application Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Living Application Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Intelligent Living Application Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intelligent Living Application Group Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of ILAG opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Intelligent Living Application Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Intelligent Living Application Group Company Profile

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

