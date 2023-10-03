Analysts Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) PT at $39.11

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of research firms have commented on MPLX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Mplx Stock Down 1.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 104,751.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 519.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,755 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at $52,988,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,226,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,790 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Mplx by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Mplx has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 78.28%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

