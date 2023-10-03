Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 130.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $369,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,526,554.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $369,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,165 shares in the company, valued at $43,526,554.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,120 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in BOX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,465,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BOX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,221,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,277,000 after acquiring an additional 87,347 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 566,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

