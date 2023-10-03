Contrasting Integer (NYSE:ITGR) & Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) and Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Integer and Vaso, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Integer alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 3 3 0 2.50 Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integer presently has a consensus target price of $93.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.28%. Given Integer’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than Vaso.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.49 billion 1.74 $66.38 million $2.12 36.80 Vaso $80.02 million 0.81 $11.87 million N/A N/A

This table compares Integer and Vaso’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Vaso.

Volatility and Risk

Integer has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaso has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Vaso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 4.77% 9.67% 4.84% Vaso 15.93% 61.62% 19.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Vaso shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integer beats Vaso on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Vaso

(Get Free Report)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, GEHC training, and GEHC and third-party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment offers Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsation therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. Vaso Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.