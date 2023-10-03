Analysts Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price at $233.38

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.62.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $206.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

First Solar Stock Down 3.2 %

FSLR stock opened at $156.34 on Tuesday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after buying an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile



First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

