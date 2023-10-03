8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $311.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.35. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 8X8

In related news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $127,596.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,953.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at $341,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,712 shares of company stock valued at $354,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

