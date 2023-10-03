Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) & Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Head-To-Head Review

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Free Report) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Atlantia has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerzbank has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atlantia and Commerzbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantia 0 0 0 0 N/A Commerzbank 1 3 0 0 1.75

Dividends

Commerzbank has a consensus price target of $1.20, indicating a potential downside of 89.05%. Given Commerzbank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commerzbank is more favorable than Atlantia.

Atlantia pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Commerzbank pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Commerzbank pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantia and Commerzbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantia $8.42 billion 2.34 $740.62 million N/A N/A Commerzbank $12.92 billion N/A $1.51 billion $1.36 8.06

Commerzbank has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantia.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantia and Commerzbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantia N/A N/A N/A Commerzbank 10.11% 5.15% 0.32%

Summary

Commerzbank beats Atlantia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantia

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators. It also operates and expands Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports; and operates the airports of Nice, Cannes-Mandelieu, and Saint-Tropez. In addition, the company engages in the design, project management, controlling, and maintenance of road and airport infrastructures; and operation of toll payment systems, as well as provides assistance and toll management services. Further, it operates free-flow tolling systems, traffic and transport management systems, and electronic payment systems. Additionally, the company offers insurance brokerage, as well as engineering services. Atlantia SpA was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers cash services, including accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services comprising documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and banking products comprising bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements and other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services. It also provides money market, and commodities risk management and precious metals services; interest, currency, and liquidity management services, as well as wealth management services. Commerzbank AG was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

