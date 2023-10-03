Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BYND

Beyond Meat Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $594.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.18. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.