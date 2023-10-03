Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) vs. U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Financial Survey

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Reserve and U.S. GoldMining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $470,000.00 529.52 -$8.60 million ($0.07) -35.71 U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A

U.S. GoldMining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Reserve.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -14.20% -13.90% U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Gold Reserve and U.S. GoldMining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gold Reserve and U.S. GoldMining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00

U.S. GoldMining has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.38%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Gold Reserve shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. GoldMining beats Gold Reserve on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Reserve

(Get Free Report)

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. Gold Reserve Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

About U.S. GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

