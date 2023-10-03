Brokerages Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWRG. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWRG opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

