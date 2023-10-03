WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $215.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.15.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,464 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,026. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WEX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX opened at $186.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. WEX has a 12-month low of $128.44 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. Research analysts predict that WEX will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

