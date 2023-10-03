Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $81.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.69.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

W opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,543,544.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,272.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,543,544.97. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,272.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,361,760.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,287.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

