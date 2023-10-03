Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Bank of America raised their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $525,695.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,350,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,176 shares of company stock worth $25,440,480. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $583,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $6,453,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 128.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock opened at $187.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.69. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

