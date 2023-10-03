Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price at $899.67

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $897.91.

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $818.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $807.98 and a 200-day moving average of $780.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $847.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,171 shares of company stock valued at $26,982,965. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

