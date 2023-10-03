CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

CF stock opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $93,135,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

