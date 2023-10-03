Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Price Target at $436.29

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $436.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $385.21 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $244.28 and a 52 week high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.94 and its 200-day moving average is $366.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

