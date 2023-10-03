Brokerages Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Target Price at $185.60

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGP. BTIG Research upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.94 and its 200-day moving average is $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.47%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

