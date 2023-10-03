Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$170.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$145.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$156.61. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$144.71 and a one year high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.83 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 24.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.4166667 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.