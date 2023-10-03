DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.29.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get DaVita alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,295,000 after acquiring an additional 260,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,847,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,645,000 after acquiring an additional 37,261 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. DaVita has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.