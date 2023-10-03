PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 250.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

