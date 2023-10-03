StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STNE. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STNE

StoneCo Stock Up 0.1 %

STNE stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.24.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 68.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.