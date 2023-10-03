Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACCYY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Accor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accor to €37.90 ($39.89) in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Accor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACCYY

Accor Stock Down 1.8 %

About Accor

ACCYY stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. Accor has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.61.

(Get Free Report

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.