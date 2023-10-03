Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $250.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.62.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $239.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.67. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

