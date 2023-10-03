Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $329.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.56.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,845,669.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,157 shares of company stock worth $9,909,430. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCO opened at $316.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.99. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody's had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody's will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

