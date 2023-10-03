Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

IR stock opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $448,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,634 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

