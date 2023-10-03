Brokerages Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Price Target at $58.86

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.