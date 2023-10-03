Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

