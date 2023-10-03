Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.64.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Hanesbrands
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hanesbrands Stock Performance
NYSE HBI opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hanesbrands
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.